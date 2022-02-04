Meet Three Celebrities Who Own Most Exquisite Mansions In Kenya

Most Kenyan celebrities are known to squander their profits by living a fast life, some know that money arrives one day and is gone the following day and invested in real estate.

Here is a list of celebrities who live in some of the greatest mansions in Kenya and how much their houses are actually worth

Mike Sonko

Given his colorful and lavish lifestyle, it’s reasonable to assume Nairobi’s former governor lives in a castle-like house. Mike Sonko owns one of the country’s most extravagant houses, estimated to be worth Ksh 200 million.

The mansion, which is located in his rural area in Machakos County, is surrounded by a golden wall bearing the inscription Sonko’s Family Farm.

The house includes a swimming pool, a mausoleum, a gym, and a conference room.

Akothee



Akothee’s posh house will have you wondering what you have been doing with your life. Her mansion in Migori is reported to be valued more than Ksh 80 million.

The two-story resort-style house features all the amenities of a modern home, as well as an outside swimming pool and gazebos for her family to rest in.

Vera Sidika



Vera Sidika is arguably the only socialite in Kenya who owns her own home, and we owe it to her. According to reports, the socialite and entrepreneur owns two residences, one in Nairobi and another in Mombasa.

Her Nairobi mansion is a two-story residence which is located in the lush suburbs of Kitusuru.