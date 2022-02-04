Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Meet Three Celebrities Who Own Most Exquisite Mansions In Kenya

By

Published

Most Kenyan celebrities are known to squander their profits by living a fast life, some know that money arrives one day and is gone the following day and invested in real estate.

Here is a list of celebrities who live in some of the greatest mansions in Kenya and how much their houses are actually worth

Mike Sonko

images 2022 02 04T190427.172

Given his colorful and lavish lifestyle, it’s reasonable to assume Nairobi’s former governor lives in a castle-like house. Mike Sonko owns one of the country’s most extravagant houses, estimated to be worth Ksh 200 million.

The mansion, which is located in his rural area in Machakos County, is surrounded by a golden wall bearing the inscription Sonko’s Family Farm.

The house includes a swimming pool, a mausoleum, a gym, and a conference room.

Akothee

images 2022 02 04T190442.323
Akothee’s posh house will have you wondering what you have been doing with your life. Her mansion in Migori is reported to be valued more than Ksh 80 million.

The two-story resort-style house features all the amenities of a modern home, as well as an outside swimming pool and gazebos for her family to rest in.

Vera Sidika

images 2022 02 04T190518.173
Vera Sidika is arguably the only socialite in Kenya who owns her own home, and we owe it to her. According to reports, the socialite and entrepreneur owns two residences, one in Nairobi and another in Mombasa.

Her Nairobi mansion is a two-story residence which is located in the lush suburbs of Kitusuru.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019