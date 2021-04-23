Connect with us

Mike Sonko over the moon after adopted son Osinya completed his KCSEE

mike.sonko 176402148 1128908564203013 225500362856000379 n
Former Nairobi county governor Mike Sonko is one of the happiest father right now after his adopted son Moses Gift Osinya completed his O-level education.

KDRTV.co.ke has learnt Gift wasamong the many candidates who sat for the 2021 KCSE exam and wrapped up recently.

Excited Sonko could not help but take to social media to laud his son while sending his gratitude to God for being faithful to them as a family.

mike.sonko 176964675 5579292905444404 6249900790903585632 n

In a Facebook post on Thursday, April 22, Sonko shared photos of Gift and his baby brother and some while he was still in school at the Lenana School followed by the caption;

“Today was again a moment of great joy and a big milestone for us as a family when Master Gift Osinya completed his KCSE at the Lenana School. My son Gift, I am so proud of you and truly grateful to God for the blessing you have been in our lives,” Sonko wrote.

Sonko also used the opportunity to thank Kenyans for always praying for his family.

This came just hours after this site learnt Gift, while following on his father’s footsteps donated some of his school stuff to a needy Form 3 student at the Lenana School.

mike.sonko 175937677 370923030891400 3940215320276952912 n

The philanthropic news was first made public by Sonko’s wife Primrose Mbuvi through her official Instagram account.

Primrose disclose that she was very proud and happy that her son has a big heart just like his father Sonko.

It was revealed Gift donated his uniforms, books, beddings and the box to the needy student as he left Lenana School.

”Done with High School, pongezi my son. Someone donated all his books, bedding, uniforms and box to needy Form 3 student. Good deeds family,” she wrote.

Gift joined the Lenana School after scoring 399 marks in the KCPE examinations.

