Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

My Dream Is To Buy 10 Acres In Karen And Live With My 2 Wives – Jimal Rohosafi Finally Moves Amber Ray Away From Syokimau

By

Published

amner

Socialite Amber Ray has finally relocated to her new house in Hurlingham leaving her Syokimau house to her mother.

On social media, Amber Ray, who has been hitting the headlines hard ever since she became Jimal Rohosafi’s second wife, responded to a fan who inquired why she had suddenly disappeared from social media.

“Hey babe, you have not posted for almost 20 hours, are you okay?” asked the fan.

“Yes I am doing okay. Just here enjoying my new home and uptown life,” she responded.

READ ALSO: We Are Stepping Up- DCI Says Tracking Killer Cop Is Hard, Seeks Helps From Military

Amber, last month, revealed that she needed to move because of constant fights with Jimal’s first wife Amira who also lived in the estate. She said she felt threatened at the posh estate in Syokimau.

“I it actually hurts me to move but my peace of mind will always come first. I’m sorry but this place isn’t safe for me anymore,” she wrote on social media.

The two women have been fighting both offline and online ever since Amber Ray was publicly announced as the second wife.

vgnsvcladahor60ec13fa7c75a

Amber Ray

Amira has been insisting that Jimal didn’t officially marry her and shouldn’t call her his wife.

Still, Jimal hopes that his wives will come to an understanding one day and learn how to co-exist even though he has moved Amber Ray to an uptown house far away from Amira.

“I am the one that found Amber in that estate to begin with. I used to live in Karen but wanted to renovate the house so I move to where I live now in Syokimau,” Jamal told Jalangó.

Photo: Man Forces Family To Burry Him Without A Coffin, No Preaching Or Eulogy

“When we sat down to talk she told me, ‘Jimal I want to move because now that we are together I don’t want to have any hiccup.’ I persuaded her to stay in Syokimau. I bought her a house in Hurlingham and told her that when it is done being fixed; the gypsum and all that, she can go there. There was abit of friction in the estate because I sometimes go to her house and other times to my first wife’s house.”

He added:

“The most interesting this is that we are Muslims and I got my courage from my grandfather. He married four wives and put his house in the middle. So all this time I’ve had a vision in mind like my grandfather. I buy a 10 acre land in Karen and build my wives their houses with mine in the middle and be live like a king.”

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019