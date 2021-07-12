We Are Stepping Up- DCI Says Tracking Killer Cop Is Hard, Seeks Helps From Military

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has stepped up its hunt of fugitive police offer Caroline Kangogo by roping in the police and the military.

Kangogo, who is the main suspect in the murder of Constable John Ogweno in Nakuru and a civilian, Peter Ndwiga, in Thika, who met their deaths in less than 24 hours, has been on the run for almost a week now but detectives have been unable to nub her.

DCI said that tracking her movements has become almost impossible because she’s no longer using her phone.

“It has been challenging tracking down the officer because she no longer uses her phone. However, our team has stepped up the hunt,” said Nakuru County Criminal Investigations Officer Anthony Sunguti.

DCI has now added a team of specialized security personnel from the police and military who will do a proper ground search for her.

READ ALSO: UoN Fees Doubled: It Will Now Cost Ksh 3.8 Million To Study Medicine At UoN And Sh 1m For Law

The unit will physically conduct surveillance on major roads, including Nairobi-Nakuru-Eldoret and Nairobi to Mombasa.

The team will also conduct a search in hotels, lodges and other places thought the fugitive could be hiding.

“We have expanded our hunt to major highways, hotels, lodges and other places where we feel she could be hiding. Soon we shall arrest her,” a detective privy to the matter told the Nation.

On Wednesday, Caroline was believed to be in Kahawa Wendani Nairobi County at around 2:15 am.

Her phone signals were later traced in Kericho town.

READ ALSO: Popular Musician Shot 64 Times In Ambush, Dies At Mount Sinai Hospital

She is believed to have been borrowing phones and using PSV vehicles to escape the police traps.

Police also believe that she traveled to Kisii, where she was targeting her next victim, a doctor.

However, by noon her phone signal was traced to Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet county, which happens to be her hometown.

The elite squad has continued to believe that Caroline is covering her face to conceal her identity, and again, she switches her phone from time to time and borrows phones to escape the police.