Nikita To Battle Along Side Tanzanian Big Stars In Headies Awards

Nikita Kering
Nikita Kering

One of Kenyan’s youngest vibrant musicians Nikita Chepchumba Kering is now setting her bars higher. Recently, the star has been nominated alongside Tanzanian stars: Diamond, Zuchu, and Harmonize in Headies awards. The nominations for the 2022 Headies Award was announced on Tuesday.

Diamond and Zuchu

Diamond and Zuchu

Additionally, other superstars include Eddy Kenzo from Uganda and Rwandan Mendy. They are going to battle for the East African Artist of the year. Nikita is the only Kenyan nominee while Tanzania had three nominees.

Diamond Platinumz and Harmonize

Diamond Platinumz and Harmonize

Kenyans are now happy for the 20-year-old superstar and they are wishing her all the best.

Consequently, Nikita has also won two awards in Afrimma held in Nigeria as the best RnB artist in East Africa. The singer and songwriter Nikita Kering has always amused everyone with her magnificent voice and her singing prowess. When she won the Afimma awards, she said in a statement;

“It’s something that makes me very happy; it encourages me to keep on working harder; it lets me know that there are people around Africa and around the world listening to my music. This makes me very happy and encourages me to work even harder than I am.” Adding,

“When I got nominated, I realized that AFRIMA isn’t just about picking the artiste with the most views or the most famous artiste. They were really looking into the art of the artists, understanding where we are coming from, something you don’t find in many places. I’m just happy that they are able to see real artiste from afar and give them a platform,”

Also read Highly Rated Female Artist In Kenya

Nikitta Kering During Afrimma Awards

Nikitta Kering During Afrimma Awards

She is well known for her song ‘Happy With You” and ”Ex” which got an impressive number of views on her youtube.

