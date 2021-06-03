Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Photos of stunning South African model rumored to be dating Diamond Platnumz

By

Published

Screenshot 5
Miss Mamelodi Sundowns Mpumalanga Andréa Abrahams

WCB President Diamond Platnumz on Wednesday, June 2 left fans talking once again after it emerged that he could potentially have a new flame in the form of a South African model.

Miss Mamelodi Sundowns Mpumalanga Andréa Abrahams was on a live talk with the Tanzanian superstar on social media and many fans could not help but notice the chemistry between the pair.

Screenshot 5

Miss Mamelodi Sundowns Mpumalanga Andréa Abrahams

During the live, Andrea could be heard trying to entice Diamond to tell the fans of how the pair met.

Screenshot 9 2

Screenshot 9 2

Screenshot 10 1

Screenshot 10 1

She also mentions that she was not prolific in Swahili, although she was willing to learn so she could engage with South Africans.

Screenshot 7 1

Screenshot 7 1

“Yes, I will learn Swahili, but it’s not gonna happen immediately, but with time”’

“Somebody asked me today how we met? Andréa told Diamond.

Diamond, who was clearly uncomfortable at some point, muttered some words before briefly excusing himself from the live, then blowing a kiss to the model.

Screenshot 8 1

Screenshot 8 1

Andrea did not hesitate to blow a kiss back to the singer then she immediately realised she had just made it known that she and Diamond were rather close.

During the recent Ramadan period, Diamond spent at least three weeks in South Africa and that is probably when they two officially met.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019