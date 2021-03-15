Connect with us

Pictures: All Smiles as Eric Omondi Meets Ezekiel Mutua

(KDRTV) – Kenya comedian Eric Omondi has held a meeting with Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua.

The meeting comes barely a week after the two were embroiled in a bitter fallout over the comedian’s controversial Wife Material Show.

Eric was arrested last week for allegedly producing and distributing the movie without clearing with KFCB.

Ezekiel Mutua Claims the show is too erotic to be broadcast in Kenya.

However, the two reached a compromise when Eric Omondi opted for an out of court settlement.

Part of the deal, includes Eric Omondi pulling down all wife materia content from his social media pages. KDRTV understands that the comedian has complied.

KFCB has also appointed a mediation team which includes comedians Daniel ‘Churchill’ Ndambuki and Felix ‘Jalango’ Odiwuor.

The team, dubbed self sensorship, is expected to come up with a roadmap for digital content providers to ensure they create clean content.

Ezekiel Mutua, a self-proclaimed moral cop, has been very vocal about the need for clean content which is not harmful to Kenyan children.

A section of Kenyans have criticized him for trying to dictate the kind of content they consume.

His critics also claim that Kenyans have access to dirtier content from abroad.

