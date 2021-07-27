Raila’s Effort To Praise New Gengetone Song Backfires

ODM leader Raila Odinga was recently on Twitter to praise Gengetone singer Mejja for his new release “Tabia Za Wakenya” saying it reflects the true Kenyan behaviors.

Raila said that he heard the song somewhere playing and quickly realized it explains Kenyans perfectly.

“Mejja’s Tabia za Wakenya hit was playing somewhere this morning and it got me thinking, it is true! Masaa na mkenya lazima atachelewa lakini sherehe?!…” Raila tweeted.

He went on to say that Kenyan artists are very creative.

“Our musicians are really creative. Have a wonderful week ahead fellow countrymen!”

Mejja’s Tabia za Wakenya hit was playing somewhere this morning and it got me thinking it is true!: Masaa na mkenya lazima atachelewa lakini sherehe?!…..😁 Our Musicians are really creative. Wonderful week ahead fellow countrymen! — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 27, 2021

The tweet, however, wasn’t welcomed by Kenyans who were quick to shoot it down insisting that it’s that time of the year when politicians remember the youth as General elections nears.

Towards elections, politicians are known to lure the youths through different methods, especially, using creatives.

A section of Kenyans believe Raila’s tweet wasn’t genuine but just a way to win youths over.

This is how you know that we are nearing Elections 🤣 — Sleemtee Kenya (Katisya) 👤 (@Sleemtee_ke) July 27, 2021

Tunajua ni ile time politicians wanaskiza mpaka gengetone😅 — 🅱🅰🆉🅴🅽🅶🅰™ (@its_Brayoo) July 27, 2021

you're not the one tweeting, we know your handwriting! — Ole gunner soldier (@olegunersoldier) July 27, 2021

Heheh this team of raila are really working so hard to make him fit in the 21st Generation 🤗😅 — Erastusie Murikie (@EMurikie) July 27, 2021

Wacha uongo buana! Tangu lini ukawa mgenge! Maliza na hio handcheque uishie Bondo ukachunge ngombe zako! — The real hustler 🙏 (@wajingawaliisha) July 27, 2021

Oh boy! It's indeed electioneering period. — Maggy Matolo 🇰🇪 (@maggymatolo) July 27, 2021

Raila, who is in Murang’a County, met several artists at the home businessman S.K Macharia for a luncheon.

The event taking place at Macharia’s Ndakaini home in Gatanga is dubbed Skiza Thanksgiving Luncheon program- aimed at highlighting the plight of musicians and gather support for Kenya’s identity.

