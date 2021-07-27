Connect with us

Raila’s Effort To Praise New Gengetone Song Backfires

raila

ODM leader Raila Odinga was recently on Twitter to praise Gengetone singer Mejja for his new release “Tabia Za Wakenya” saying it reflects the true Kenyan behaviors.

Raila said that he heard the song somewhere playing and quickly realized it explains Kenyans perfectly.

“Mejja’s Tabia za Wakenya hit was playing somewhere this morning and it got me thinking, it is true! Masaa na mkenya lazima atachelewa lakini sherehe?!…” Raila tweeted.

He went on to say that Kenyan artists are very creative.

“Our musicians are really creative. Have a wonderful week ahead fellow countrymen!”

The tweet, however, wasn’t welcomed by Kenyans who were quick to shoot it down insisting that it’s that time of the year when politicians remember the youth as General elections nears.

Towards elections, politicians are known to lure the youths through different methods, especially, using creatives.

A section of Kenyans believe Raila’s tweet wasn’t genuine but just a way to win youths over.

Raila, who is in Murang’a County, met several artists at the home businessman S.K Macharia for a luncheon.

The event taking place at Macharia’s Ndakaini home in Gatanga is dubbed Skiza Thanksgiving Luncheon program- aimed at highlighting the plight of musicians and gather support for Kenya’s identity.

