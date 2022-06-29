Ruto Spotted Wearing Shoes Worth Ksh 48K

Kenya Kwanza presidential flag bearer William Ruto on Monday held a meeting with the youth at Nyayo stadium where he signed a charter with them ahead of the Thursday manifesto launch.

The UDA presidential candidate stunned fans with his fashionable attire during his meeting with the youths who expressed their issues.

The frontrunner for the 2022 presidential election wore a pair of blue jeans and a green-and-yellow-striped long-sleeved T-shirt.

He completed his youthful ensemble with a pair of green-and-yellow Nike Dunk low Brazil sneakers.

According to information from online retailers, the sneakers worn by William Ruto cost $409 USD (Approximately KSh 48,000).

They were first made available in 1985, but the 2020 edition maintains the original design’s three color options of white/black, navy/red, and green/yellow.

The trendy shoe with South American inspirations has a yellow leather upper with green overlays and white laces.

The DP is also known to have a good fashion taste from kitenge shirts to striped suits.

While he has mostly used kitenge shirts on his campaign trail, the DP gets his clothes from Maryne Keseri Muholo who is the founder and owner of Keseri Headwrap & Afrikeseri Collections.

Keseri said in a previous interview that she began dressing DP Ruto in 2021, when she was 24 years old, and that reaching that point was not easy.

She stated that one of her clients introduced her to the DP.

“When I was 24, a client used to tell me, I’ll introduce you to my boss, you do a very nice job… One time I’m coming from Mombasa, I land at Wilson and see a call, she tells me I need you to take their measurements… She later called and told me Keseri my boss has approved. You will be making clothes for him,” She said.

In 2021 DP Ruto’s sole competitor Raila Odinga was captured wearing KSh 419,000 off-white Nike Air Force One sneakers.

While his supporters were curious as to where William Ruto’s major rival purchased the shoes, Raila took to social media to reveal that Ali and Hillary, two young lads, gave them to him.

