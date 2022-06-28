Wajackoyah Beats Ruto In Nakuru Mock Presidential Election

Presidential aspirant George Wajackoyah’s popularity has been on the rise in recent days due to his controversial pledges to deal with the Kenyan debt.

Wajackoyah’s popularity has caused jitters to presidential candidates as he could easily force them into a run-off.

On Monday, June 27, a local television station conducted an impromptu street election in which the Roots party leader defeated William Ruto.

In the simulated street poll conducted in Nakuru County, the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga received 50 votes, followed by Wajackoyah with 10 votes and DP William Ruto with nine votes.

This did not sit well with certain Kenya Kwanza allies, who came out swinging and charged the Moi-owned television station with rigging the election.

For instance, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen criticized the local television station for what he called biased reporting in a statement posted on his social media accounts.

“KTN is an embarrassment. The fact that the owner is in Azimio doesn’t give you the Licence to carry out stage-managed polls. In fact, the presenter’s body language clearly betrays him. Just before that poll the presenter was interviewing people and when one said “UDA” he became so agitated,” Murkomen wrote.

This comes barely hours after the Roots party leader said he is willing to work with the Azimio flag bearer.

“I am made to understand Baba came from Wanga, so we still have his bedroom in Mumias. I am a neighbor here and as you know, I am in the race with Baba. A victory for either of us will be a win for the Western region,” Wajackoyah said in Kisumu on Sunday.

