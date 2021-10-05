Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Senior NTV Producer Walking In Shame After Jilter Ex-boyfriend Leakers Her Nudes

By

Published

Ann Nixon
Ann Nixon

A popular media girl has been forced to issue an apology after her naked photos hit online.

NTV Uganda senior producer Annie Nixon was left swimming in embarrassment after her baby daddy leaked her naked photos online in a revenge mission.

READ ALSO: The 2 Kenyan Journalists That Helped In Exposing President Uhuru’s Secret Offshore Accounts

Her ex-boyfriend Edgar Luvisi had taken the photos without her consent and has been using them to blackmail her.

Taking to social, Nixon apologized for the mess and said that the matter has been reported to the relevant authorities.

Read her statement below:

I have been made aware that my ex-fiancee, father of my son, a one Edgar Luvusi has released intimate pictures of me taken during our private times while I was asleep when we were still dating.

In what appears to be a calculated evil move to fulfill his two-year long threats to “ruin me” for ending the relationship over violence and infidelity, he deliberately spread the images to his friends. I would like to apologize to my friends, family, and employers over these images.

I would also like to express my disappointment over Edgar’s predatory betrayal. This is surely not something that I expected from the father of my child. This is so inappropriate of the father to our little son.

The matter has been reported to the relevant authorities and I do pray that justice is served to avoid him preying on other unsuspecting ladies out there. I do ask for your understanding and support during this difficult time for me my family and most definitely my son.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019