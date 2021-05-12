Shock On Lilian Muli As RMS Bans News Anchors From Advertising Alcohol And Doing Side Hustles

Royal Media Services employees have been prohibited from doing certain side hustles as per an internal memo sent to all the staff.

According to Kenyans, RMS has decided to clamp some of the side hustles its employees are engaging in because they believe it’s affecting the brand’s image.

“These guidelines endeavor to facilitate and promote the effective and proper use of all talents and staff within the RMS brand umbrella and who protect RMS reputation and brand,” reads the memo.

“This means that common sense must be applied. A strict legal interpretation should not be used to justify accepting an advertiser or sponsor which the guidelines intended to stop.”

The company has therefore put a ban on advertising products in the following categories: any faith or religion, alcohol products, political parties and their candidates.

Employees who intend to take part in these jobs will first need to clear with management.

“The person from whom approval is sought will consider whether the proposal will meet the principles in these guidelines in particular in relation to the RMS impartiality and brand protection,” reads the statement in part.

Further, the station warned its staff against appearing in any advertising from their show or on their programme according to Kenyans.

“Any advertising that features a programme presenter or regular TV or radio artist should be clearly separated from their programmes,” reads the statement.

The deal is expected to affect news anchors such as Lilian Muli who has been endorsing alcohol drink Tanqueray Gin and Willis Raburu who has been endorsing different companies.