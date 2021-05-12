Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Sammy Leshore to replace former nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

Sammy Prisa Leshore

Former Samburu Senator Sammy Leshore has been gazetted as Isaac Mwaura’s replacement as nominated senator.

In a Gazette Notice dated May 10, 2021, the Indeprend Electoral and Boundaries Commission said that state Issac has been disqualified from representing disabled people.

READ ALSO: I Went To India To Donate Kidney But Doctors Were Shocked By My Health – Ghost Mulee

A court order, however, was issued on Tuesday evening against his removal.

Milimani Law Court judge J.K Sergon issued an injunction restraining implementation of the judgment of the Political Parties Tribunal until the case is heard and determined.

“I am also convinced that there is need to grant interim orders. Consequently, the motion dated May 11, 2021 is fixed for interpartes hearing on May 24, 2021,” Justice Joseph Sergon said.

The hearing is slated for May 24.

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka in a gazetted notice declared the seat held by Mwaura vacant.

Mwaura was expelled by the Jubilee on grounds of disloyalty after he campaigned for a candidate from another party.

“…the seat of the Member of the Senate elected under Article 98 (1) (d)of the Constitution and held by Hon. Isaac Mwaura Maigua became vacant, with effect from the 7th May, 2021,” Lusaka said in a gazette dated May 10th , 2021.

Others expelled alongside Mwaura include Seneta Mary Yiane, Waqo Naomi Jilo, Omanga Millicent, Prengei Victor, Iman Dekow and Gona Christine Zawadi.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021