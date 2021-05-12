Sammy Leshore to replace former nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura

Former Samburu Senator Sammy Leshore has been gazetted as Isaac Mwaura’s replacement as nominated senator.

In a Gazette Notice dated May 10, 2021, the Indeprend Electoral and Boundaries Commission said that state Issac has been disqualified from representing disabled people.

A court order, however, was issued on Tuesday evening against his removal.

Milimani Law Court judge J.K Sergon issued an injunction restraining implementation of the judgment of the Political Parties Tribunal until the case is heard and determined.

“I am also convinced that there is need to grant interim orders. Consequently, the motion dated May 11, 2021 is fixed for interpartes hearing on May 24, 2021,” Justice Joseph Sergon said.

The hearing is slated for May 24.

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka in a gazetted notice declared the seat held by Mwaura vacant.

Mwaura was expelled by the Jubilee on grounds of disloyalty after he campaigned for a candidate from another party.

“…the seat of the Member of the Senate elected under Article 98 (1) (d)of the Constitution and held by Hon. Isaac Mwaura Maigua became vacant, with effect from the 7th May, 2021,” Lusaka said in a gazette dated May 10th , 2021.

Others expelled alongside Mwaura include Seneta Mary Yiane, Waqo Naomi Jilo, Omanga Millicent, Prengei Victor, Iman Dekow and Gona Christine Zawadi.

