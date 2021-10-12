Si Ulitusi Mchungaji- Some Kenyans Believe King Kaka Is Now Sick After Pastor Ng’ang’a Cursed Him

A section of Kenyans genuinely believes rapper King kaka’s worrying sickness is a curse from controversial pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism.

King Kaka has been in and out of hospital for the better part of this year without really knowing what he’s ailing from.

The popular musician has been detaining the journey saying he has lost close to 33 kgs since he got sick almost five months ago.

The rapper was on social media recently to share that doctors had to drill his hip bone for a bone marrow sample as doctors try to figure out what his body is carrying.

Following the update, a section of Kenyans took to social media to argue that it might be pastor Ngángá’s curse on him taking effect and should consider going back to him for prayers.

Jesse Kimani Apostle Ng’ang’a warned you.pole sana

Rajah Mogan Ukiskia mtumishi wa mungu toroka kabisa hope u have learned a lesson.Omba msamaha kwa apostle ka unataka amani

Fred Gadafi Next time don’t call people ” wajinga nyinyi” somebody might have cursed you

The pastor and the rapper famously clashed in 2019 after King Kaka released his song Wanjinga Nyinyi claiming pastor Ng’anga’s congregation are mere fools.

“Kim Kaka sahii Kan Kaka. Anyway The Message is Home. Congregation Ya Pastor Ng’ang’a is the True definition of Kenyans. Mnatukanwa, Mnaibiwa, Mnaambiwa uwongo na bado mmetulia kuskiza na mnapiga makofi zaidi. #WajingaNyinyi,” said King Kaka.

Firing Back, the pastor rebuked him saying they are not in the same league and his words will come to haunt him one day.

“Sijui shetani gani anaitwa Kang Kaka. Kang Kaka wewe ni mjinga tafuta rika yako mkangkake nao. Tafuta wale watu wanatembea na matatu. Kang Kaka tafuta watu wa matatu, manamba ya matatu muongee nao this is a commander,” said Nganga.

“Wewe unaongea na nani nikama jua na mwezi. Mwezi ni ya usiku, jua inatawala mchana, Halellujah wakati watu ni wengi. Kang Kaka wee pepo wa wapi wewe hujui mama yako. Kang Kaka mama yako ni my girlfriend,” he said.

Here are some of the reactions:

Aaron Kipkoech You had bullied apostle nganga now see…….

David Bandavis He attacked the man of God Confession will heal him

Ian James Mburu There is only one king of Kings, bro change your name and you shall be healed of thine infirmity God is giving you a chance to repent….. Usikufe na dhambi ya Blasphemy

Sam Chegeh there is nothing like curses or blessing those are imaginations

Faith Munga Angekua mtu normal hangejulikana kaa ni msick…kua celebrity ni kitu expensive Sana…anyway may God heal you completely

Jared Otieno Nyanjom Men of God do not curse but forgive…