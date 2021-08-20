Singer Speaks On Rumour She’s Already Warming Alfred Mutua’s Bed Just Days After Lilian Left

Barely days after Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and Lilian Ngángá announced their break up, Kenyans have already started speculating his next catch.
Mutua found himself in discussion yet again after a photo of singer Avril with a man who resembles the governor went viral.
Avril shared the photo online with the man doing his hair which quickly started the rumour that she’s Mutua’s new catch.
“Tuwishiane happy couples day ama tulenge tu?” she captioned the photo.
Kenyans’ reactions
When claimed that it was Mutua, something that transformed into a rumour that she’s now dating the governor.
Kwani ushamchukua Alfred mutua,,,this earth.
iyo sura ya huyo mwanaume ni kama ya Cobra Squad.
Avril mbona huyo hapo anakaa Mutua
Alfred mutua we know ur head
Alfred Mutua ata ukivaa mask we know ua head
Na hii Kichwa inakaa ya the new bachelor wa mayakos…anyway what do i know!!!!!!…As you were !!!!
Setting the record straight, the mother of one was forced to reveal the identity of the man in question as Ronnie.
She posted, “Heh! These streets. #CrownedByRonnie!”
