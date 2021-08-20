Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Singer Speaks On Rumour She’s Already Warming Alfred Mutua’s Bed Just Days After Lilian Left

By

Published

alfred

Barely days after Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and Lilian Ngángá announced their break up, Kenyans have already started speculating his next catch.

Mutua found himself in discussion yet again after a photo of singer Avril with a man who resembles the governor went viral.

Avril shared the photo online with the man doing his hair which quickly started the rumour that she’s Mutua’s new catch.

“Tuwishiane happy couples day ama tulenge tu?” she captioned the photo.

READ ALSO: Worry In Nyeri County As Data Shows Atleast One Person Commits Suicide Every Two Days

Avril

Avril and the man who resembles the governor. 

Kenyans’ reactions 

When claimed that it was Mutua, something that transformed into a rumour that she’s now dating the governor.

Kwani ushamchukua Alfred mutua,,,this earth.

iyo sura ya huyo mwanaume ni kama ya Cobra Squad.

Avril mbona huyo hapo anakaa Mutua

Alfred mutua we know ur head

Alfred Mutua ata ukivaa mask we know ua head

Na hii Kichwa inakaa ya the new bachelor wa mayakos…anyway what do i know!!!!!!…As you were !!!!

Setting the record straight, the mother of one was forced to reveal the identity of the man in question as Ronnie.

She posted, “Heh! These streets. #CrownedByRonnie!”

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019