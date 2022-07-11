Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Tanasha Seen With Her New Alleged Boyfriend In Dubai

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2022 07 11 at 2.45.50 PM 1
Tanasha and her alleged boyfriend

Tanasha is one of Tanzanian star Diamond Platinumz’s baby mamas. The two broke up over two years ago and ever since, Tanasha has never posted any man until lately when she was spotted in Dubai with a guy.

However, Tanasha was born in England (North London), and later moved to Kenya at the age of 3 years old up to 12 years when she moved back to Belgium. The musician later moved back to Kenya in 2016.

Tanasha Donna - TANGAlebs

Tanasha Donna

She is one of the most influential fashionisters in Kenya and also an enterpreneur. Her fame began when she had an affair with Diamond platinumz. Their affair lasted for two years and the two were blessed with a son Naseeb Junior.

Photo Courtesy

Tanasha turned 27 years four days ago and celebrated her birthday in Dubai. Since her breakup with Diamond, no one had a clue of who Tanasha moved on with since she kept it private. Today she shared a picture of her new boyfriend enjoying a good time together on a vacation in Dubai. Noel, the boyfriend is a fashion stylist and costume designer from Tanzania. Noel shared a photo of him and Tanasha on Instagram with the caption ” just me and my baby in Dubai”

https://youtu.be/SLLdn283Cjg Source” Bonga and Jalas Interview”

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020