Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Top Five Richest Families in Kenya 2022

By

Published

The Kenyan economy has grown massively since independence with a considerable number of wealthy individuals emerging. 

In this article, we will examine the top five wealthiest families in Kenya. 

The Moi Family 

Moi Family Inheritance

Moi Family

The Moi family is Kenya’s wealthiest family. They owns shares in Kent Ship, Maritime, Sielei Properties Ltd, Giant Holdings Ltd, Revak Ltd, Sudbury Ltd, Sudbury Investments, Giant Forex Bureau, Westfield International Ltd, Chesco Ltd, Homestead Enterprises and Metipso Services Ltd. 

The family also owns Eagle Airlines, Chemusian Company, Fresh Produce Ltd, Signon Freight, Car Track Kenya Ltd, First American Bank and Equatorial Bank. 

The family’s net worth is estimated to be worth up to $3 billion which translates to over Ksh 300 billion. 

The Kenyatta Family 

Kenyatta Family Businesses

Kenyatta Family

The Kenyatta’s are one of the most powerful families in the country and have produced two Presidents. The Family has invested in Agriculture, banking, tourism, mining, transportation, energy, real estate, telecommunications, and insurance sectors. The family is also building a city in Kiambu County. Its net worth is estimated to be around Ksh 250 billion. 

The Odinga Family

17e8648bc87acd7f

The Odingas are one of the richest families and have a net worth of $2.3 billion. The family controls both the East African Spectre Company, which manufactures liquid petroleum and gas cylinders, and Pan African Petroleum Industrial Services.

Philip Ndegwa Family

d3c4316d0b1bc634

The family has invested in numerous key economic sectors, including real estate, banking and insurance, agricultural, and other businesses. Additionally, the family holds up to 25% of the NCBA Bank’s shares. James and Andrew Ndegwa were two of his children. The family’s estimated net worth is $1.2 billion.

The Biwott Family 

0fgjhs4dajsb8eh0p

The family owns the Yaya Center in Nairobi, and Livia Limited. The Biwott family also owns properties abroad that has allowed them to earn large fortunes. This includes one of the largest ranches in Australia as well as the largest hostels in Israel. The family has an estimated net worth of $1 billion. 

Also Read: List of Multi-Million Properties Former Harambe Stars Captain Victor Wanyama Owns

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019