Top Five Richest Families in Kenya 2022

The Kenyan economy has grown massively since independence with a considerable number of wealthy individuals emerging.

In this article, we will examine the top five wealthiest families in Kenya.

The Moi Family

The Moi family is Kenya’s wealthiest family. They owns shares in Kent Ship, Maritime, Sielei Properties Ltd, Giant Holdings Ltd, Revak Ltd, Sudbury Ltd, Sudbury Investments, Giant Forex Bureau, Westfield International Ltd, Chesco Ltd, Homestead Enterprises and Metipso Services Ltd.

The family also owns Eagle Airlines, Chemusian Company, Fresh Produce Ltd, Signon Freight, Car Track Kenya Ltd, First American Bank and Equatorial Bank.

The family’s net worth is estimated to be worth up to $3 billion which translates to over Ksh 300 billion.

The Kenyatta Family

The Kenyatta’s are one of the most powerful families in the country and have produced two Presidents. The Family has invested in Agriculture, banking, tourism, mining, transportation, energy, real estate, telecommunications, and insurance sectors. The family is also building a city in Kiambu County. Its net worth is estimated to be around Ksh 250 billion.

The Odinga Family

The Odingas are one of the richest families and have a net worth of $2.3 billion. The family controls both the East African Spectre Company, which manufactures liquid petroleum and gas cylinders, and Pan African Petroleum Industrial Services.

Philip Ndegwa Family

The family has invested in numerous key economic sectors, including real estate, banking and insurance, agricultural, and other businesses. Additionally, the family holds up to 25% of the NCBA Bank’s shares. James and Andrew Ndegwa were two of his children. The family’s estimated net worth is $1.2 billion.

The Biwott Family

The family owns the Yaya Center in Nairobi, and Livia Limited. The Biwott family also owns properties abroad that has allowed them to earn large fortunes. This includes one of the largest ranches in Australia as well as the largest hostels in Israel. The family has an estimated net worth of $1 billion.

