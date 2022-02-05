Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Top Five Well Educated Celebrities In Kenya

By

Published

Celebrities have always put their profession low key when it comes to the entertainment industry. Some would even surprise you with what they did in campus and colleges.

Kenyan entertainment industry is filled with many educated celebrities whose profession will stun you. Here are some top five celebrities and their profession.

Corazon Kwamboka

images 21

image courtesy

Kwamboka is unarguably one of the most beautiful socialite. Besides being a successful business woman, she is also a lawyer by profession. Few months back, her fans would ask if she still practises law.

Maureen Kunga

images 26

image courtesy

Maureen Kunga is one of the members of Elani band. The Elani band consist of three members:  Wambui Ngugi, Brian Chweya and Maureen Kunga.  Additionally, Maureen is a good cook and a singer.

images 25

image courtesy

Nonetheless, Maureen is also a lawyer by profession. She attended Msongari primary and later went to Kianda High school. Maureen graduated with a degree in law  in University of Nairobi.

Fashia

Francis Amisi, a member of P Unit is one of the best Kenyan rappers. Frashia was a doctor for almost 6 years in The Aga Khan hospital.

images 24

image courtesy

He graduated from Kenya Medical Training College. Professionally, he is a physiotherapist.  However, he later went back to his career after covid hit. He urged youths to always value their education and take it seriously as it would help them in their lives.

Wahu Kagwi

Wahu kagwi is a Kenyan Singer, song writer and an actress too. Yes, actress. Unknown to many, Wahu holds a degree in Mathematics from The University of Nairobi.

Also read: Why Women From These Five Professions Make The Best Wife Materials

Moreover,  is a wife to Kenyan legendary musician Nameless.

Tabitha Gichere

images 23

image courtesy Dj Tabz

Tabitha Gichere, popularly known as Deejay Tabz is one of the most educated Kenyan female disk jockies. Dj Tabz is a kenyan gospel dj who was admitted together with tens on lawyers back in 2018 in to the bar.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019