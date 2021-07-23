Tough Times! Betty Kyalo’s Businesses Review Prices To Stay Afloat

It has been a tough stretch ever since the pandemic started almost two years ago.

Small businesses all over the world have been hit hard and a majority have been forced to close as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc.

Former news anchor Betty Kyalo who runs a high-end beauty parlour and Kinyozi Flair By Betty recently opened up about her business struggling saying that they have been forced to review prices in order to stay afloat.

“I won’t lie over the last couple of months business has not been so good because you know Kenyans are going through a lot of things especially financially,” Betty said.

“So of course as Flair by Betty we have been able to sort of review the prices just we make sure that we are able to cater to our clientele, so that they do not go home and stay with braids for four months because they cannot afford.”

Betty opened the beauty shop three years ago after falling out with her former business partner Susan Kaittany.

The two owned Posh Palace but had to go separate ways after an internal dispute.

