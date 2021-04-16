TV host Amina Abdi’s grandma dies following COVID-19 vaccine complications

Celebrated TV host Amina Abdi and her family are in mourning following the sudden demise of her grandmother.

This publication has learnt Amina’s grandmother passed on after developing complications just days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Amina broke the news and noted her granny died after taking the vaccine but did not specify the type of vaccine that took her Shosh’s life.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Trend hostess disclosed her grandmother died a couple of days ago and that the death has not been easy for her family.

The hostess shared a photo of her grandma and revealed the cause of her death while also lauding their good genes.

Amina informed the public her grandmother died at 91.

”I recently lost someone dear to me and it’s been a tough couple of days. We lost her due to complications with the vaccine. We tried everything to save her but Allah loved her more.

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. For all those experiencing loss in these tough times, take heart…it shall be well.❤️

RIP Ako🙏🏻 PS: She was 91 in this picture, we have good genes😊” Amina captioned.

Amina could not wrap up without noting how her late grandmother played a major role in shaping her into the successful journalist she is today.

“My grandmother meant the world to us… I’ve learned so much from her! I’ve grown into the woman I am today because I had a strong woman like her guiding me and rooting for me always,” Amina wrote.

The journalist described her grandmother as blunt and honest person.

Following her revelation many people including her fellow celebrities and her fans camped on the comments section of her post to condole with her and her family.