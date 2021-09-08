Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

We Met In A Popular Bar- Outrage After Pastor David Muriithi’s Mpango Wa Kando Reveals Their First Date 

By

Published

mpanga

House of Grace Bishop Bishop David Muriithi’s alleged Mpango Wa Kando has revealed that they met in a popular club in Nairobi.

Judy Mutave, who is suing the man of God for Ksh 100,000 a month upkeep, revealed in a candid interview with Radio Jambo that their first date happened in a club.

“We met at one of the popular entertainment spots in Kenya, somewhere where people get some drinks and relax. Sad though, but it was like that,” Mutave disclosed.

She went on to reveal that they had several other dates later on that were all in clubs, and she fell head-over-heels for him despite the fact that she knew he was married.

The two were planning to have a baby, according to Mutave, but her pregnancy came unexpectedly.

READ ALSO: Breaking! Family Reveals How Orie Rogo Manduli Died 

Mutave sued the popular bishop last month for neglecting his son after allegedly getting her pregnant in 2019.

The woman, through her lawyer Danstan Omari, claims she met the married bishop in 2018 and had a fling for a year that resulted in the birth of her son in 2019.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radio Jambo Kenya (@radiojambokenya)

Mutave said that the child has now attained the age to join school and the bishop should support them financially but the bishop has not bothered to show any interest in how that will be achieved.

“Muriithi has neglected his parental responsibilities least to say and has caused the minor herein to be a child in need of care and protection.” court documents state.

Murithii, however, has said he can only afford Ksh 10,000 because he doesn’t have an income.

He also demanded a DNA test before committing.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019