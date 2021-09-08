We Met In A Popular Bar- Outrage After Pastor David Muriithi’s Mpango Wa Kando Reveals Their First Date 

House of Grace Bishop Bishop David Muriithi’s alleged Mpango Wa Kando has revealed that they met in a popular club in Nairobi.

Judy Mutave, who is suing the man of God for Ksh 100,000 a month upkeep, revealed in a candid interview with Radio Jambo that their first date happened in a club.

“We met at one of the popular entertainment spots in Kenya, somewhere where people get some drinks and relax. Sad though, but it was like that,” Mutave disclosed.

She went on to reveal that they had several other dates later on that were all in clubs, and she fell head-over-heels for him despite the fact that she knew he was married.

The two were planning to have a baby, according to Mutave, but her pregnancy came unexpectedly.

Mutave sued the popular bishop last month for neglecting his son after allegedly getting her pregnant in 2019.

The woman, through her lawyer Danstan Omari, claims she met the married bishop in 2018 and had a fling for a year that resulted in the birth of her son in 2019.

Mutave said that the child has now attained the age to join school and the bishop should support them financially but the bishop has not bothered to show any interest in how that will be achieved.

“Muriithi has neglected his parental responsibilities least to say and has caused the minor herein to be a child in need of care and protection.” court documents state.

Murithii, however, has said he can only afford Ksh 10,000 because he doesn’t have an income.

He also demanded a DNA test before committing.

