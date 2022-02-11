Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Where Is Kagwe Mungai?

By

Published

images 42

image courtesy 

Kagwe Mungai has been off the internet for a while. He has been missing for quite some time. Son to the cabinet secretary for health Mutahi Kagwe gained popularity and talk of the internet when he was caught flaunting covid rules.

images 43 1

image Courtesy Mungai 

However, few knew about his music career. Later after he gained more and more fame, he became an internet sensation.

According to Mungai, covid 19 had hit him so bad that he had to do a lot to survive.

images 44 1

images  courtesy 

“I just wanted a bit of a breakup, sometimes this stuff can bog you down. I wanted to take a break and focus on building,” Kagwe said.

He has been concentrating on his musical career. Two years ago, he created a new jam “Safi Safi” with Nviiri which was recently released. Mungai Kagwe termed Nviiri as a very good person to work with.

All the time he has been away, Mungai has been concentrating on building himself and his career too.

Also read Why Mutahi Kagwe Will not be Vying for any Political Seat on August 9 Election

His first ever gig was about 9 years ago in Kampala, Uganda. He gained more popularity during the gig. He further disclosed that his highest ever paid gig was 5,000 US dollars.

Among his songs are Mbogi ya Madenge, Nakulike and Chay Chay just to mention a few.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019