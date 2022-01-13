Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Why hamisa Mobetto Wants A Date With Tanasha Donna During Her Trip To Kenya’s Kayole

By

Published

Tanzanian beautiful singer, entrepreneur and a business woman Hamisa Mobetto is set to come to Kenya on saturday for a fundraising in Kayole.

images 32

Hamisa and Tanasha Dona Photo courtesy

The fund raising is set to help the less fortunate. When she wrote her post on instagram, she also added that Tansha should get ready for a date with her. Tanasha and Hamisa Mobetto are Diamond’s baby mama who have always been together despite the little difference.

images 30

Tanasha Dona Photo courtesy

However, the two have always wanted their children to unite and never get to have any indifferences. This might be one of the reasons they want to have a date and also, to make their bonds stronger. Nonetheless, they are both successful bussinesswomen and, they will also be sharing much more ideas.

Cinsequently, both had rumours on dating different celebrities. Tanasha Donna and Oma Lay had been seen together having fun. This raised alot of quastions to the netizens on if they are dating or not. Oma Lay on that period had unfollowed his girlfriend Gloria on cheating allegations after her girlfriend was filmed with another man having fun.

One the other hand, Ric Ross was also rumoured to be dating Hamissa Mobetto but later, he came out and cleared the rumours that they are an item. Rick Ross said that the two are not an item. And that, he only admired her entreprenueral spirit and her hard work and that he wanted to support her.

To be honest, there is a connection but then I’m going to leave it to her to explain the nature of the relationship we share,” said Ross.

He added: She is such a beautiful person, beautiful spirit and she is a huge entrepreneur and I want to help her take it to the next level because she is doing a great job and I’m proud of her.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019