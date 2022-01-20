Connect with us

Why Willy Paul Will Have To Postpone His Toto Video Release

By

Published

Kenyan star Willy Paul will not release his ‘Toto’ video as planned. This is because they want to do away with the word “Mkunaji”

Willy Paul has always been knowned as bwana Mkunaji by his fans. Fans will nolonger address him with this name from today. This is because the name has always brought misfortune to the singer.

FB IMG 16426801921245732

Facebook image photo courtesy Willy Paul

Netizens reacted differently to his post some saying it will be hard since they are already used to it. However, some fans were also there to support him changing the name mkunaji.

FB IMG 16426802144069137

Willy Paul Photo courtesy

More so, Willy also said in his post that they will notice some changes. This could be one of the reasons he will have to postpon the videos.

Also Read Singer Willy Paul Finally Explains Why He Chose ‘Satan Over God’ In Music

The song will be released just to get away with this name Mkunaji.

In his facebook page he wrote

Morning fam. would like to take this opportunity to let everyone know that
from today hence forth, I will not be using the name ” MKUNAJI ” it’s evil and
I don’t want to be associated with it! Ever since I embraced the name lve had
too mueh problems. So if you’re truly a fan of Willy Paul. Willy Pozze. Stop
calling him ” MKUNAJI” Were postponing the release of #TOTO video just
to do away with this name, to make sure that it’s nowhere.
Your’ll notice afew changes when the #toto video drops
2022 is not a year of problems!

Willy Paul has been on the light and in the news headlines for different reasons that almost turnished his name. The latest scandle being the one that he was accused of raping Bahati’s Wife Diana Marua. Later, he won the case and thr court asked Marua to delete the video on you tube.

