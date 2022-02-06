Zuchu Gifts Her Manager A Brand New BMW

Zuchu surprised her manager Dorice Mziray with a brand new BMW on her birthday. This came as a big surprise to Zuchu’s manager as she never expected such a gift from Zuchu.
In an instagram post Zuchu wrote,
“Happy Birthday to you my BFF, kidogo changu pokea. Mungu atupe vikubwa in shaa Allah”
The birthday party was attended by few family and friends of Dorice.
Consequently, Zuchu was once gifted a car by his Boss Diamond Platinumz for she did a great perfomance. Zuchu thanked diamond in a long instagram post.
“Mwenyezi Mungu wangu nasema Alhamdulillah,Mbariki boss wangu na umuongeze kwa hiki kikubwa alichoniongezea kwenye maisha yangu. Si kila mtu anamoyo kama wako boss Hakunaaa cha kukulipa My brother hakuna kwakweli. Allah akupe umri wa uhai wenye mafanikio zaidi unatuokoa wengi sana Diamond, Asante boss” Zuchu wrote.
Recently, it has been rumoured that Zuchu is in a romantic relationship with Diamond Platinumz. However, Zuchu denied the allegation and said that Diamond was just a close friend and a very romantic man. Zuchu also told her fans to wait and see what 14th of February unfolds.
Additionally, Zuchu mentioned Diamond as a successful business man, independent as moreso a person she would admire to be with not as a husband but in work.