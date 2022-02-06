Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Zuchu Gifts Her Manager A Brand New BMW

By

Published

IMG 20220206 120334

Bmw

Zuchu surprised her manager Dorice Mziray with a brand new BMW on her birthday. This came as a big surprise to Zuchu’s manager as she never expected such a gift from Zuchu.

In an instagram post Zuchu wrote,

“Happy Birthday to you my BFF, kidogo changu pokea. Mungu atupe vikubwa in shaa Allah”

images 12

image courtesy Zuchu

The birthday party was attended by few family and friends of Dorice.

IMG 20220206 120415

Dorice being gifted

Consequently, Zuchu was once gifted a car by his Boss Diamond Platinumz for she did a great perfomance. Zuchu thanked diamond in a long instagram post.

Mwenyezi Mungu wangu nasema Alhamdulillah,Mbariki boss wangu na umuongeze kwa hiki kikubwa alichoniongezea kwenye maisha yangu. Si kila mtu anamoyo kama wako boss Hakunaaa cha kukulipa My brother hakuna kwakweli. Allah akupe umri wa uhai wenye mafanikio zaidi unatuokoa wengi sana Diamond, Asante boss”  Zuchu wrote.

Also read :I Have Someone On My Mind- Tanasha Finally Gets A New Man After Being Dumped By Diamond 

Recently, it has been rumoured that Zuchu is in a romantic relationship with Diamond Platinumz. However, Zuchu denied the allegation and said that Diamond was just a close friend and a very romantic man.  Zuchu also told her fans to wait and see what 14th of February unfolds.

Additionally, Zuchu mentioned Diamond as a successful  business man, independent as moreso a person she would admire to be with not as a husband but in work.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019