Health

A Step Inside World Class Dubai Hospital Where Moses Kuria is hospitalized [PHOTOS]

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has been absent from the political scene since September after an electric blanket burned his feet.

Kuria is presently receiving treatment in a world-class facility in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The outspoken legislator sought further treatment in Dubai after a series of surgeries in the country.

Moses Kuria got third-degree burns from the electric blanket he had purchased for Ksh250,000.

The legislator struggled to get back on his feet for nearly a month before deciding to seek treatment at American Hospital Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The American Dubai hospital isn’t like any other establishment. It boasts sophisticated, innovative facilities that attract world-famous figures such as corporate leaders, politicians, and even celebrities.

In terms of services, it provides the most effective, cutting-edge medical care to people with a wide range of health problems, including diagnosis, treatment, and management. Most of its services are only available via appointment.

It is the first hospital to include a helipad in its facilities, where patients can arrange flights using their fleet of planes.

They provide services that are quite inviting. It also contains a unit specialized in rare illnesses, another dedicated to research and innovation, and a robotics facility.

The American Dubai hospital takes pleasure in having done the world’s first robotic-assisted operation, which resulted in a woman losing nearly 8 kilograms.

Robotic-assisted weight loss surgery is a minimally invasive general surgery procedure that uses 3D imaging, a tremor filter, and articulated instruments to provide better visibility and manipulation than traditional laparoscopic surgery.

The hospital also contains a Heart Center that specializes in heart surgery and care. It also offers a cancer care unit that has been in operation since 2005 and addresses many types of cancer.

Moses Kuria is counting on the facility’s expertise and latest equipment to help him recuperate and continue with politics.

