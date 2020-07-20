Citizen TV`s Jeff Koinange Contracts Coronavirus

(KDRTV)-Citizen TV news anchor and radio host Jeff Koinange has contracted the novel coronavirus

Jeff is now the latest Citizen TV staff to test positive for coronavirus after Stephen Letoo, a reporter, tested positive for the respiratory disease

The conspicuous news anchor took to social media to make the discovery and proclaimed that he had no symptoms and that he is feeling very ok.

He also said that everyone who had made close contact with him has been made aware and that his family is doing well

The news anchor who is currently in isolation hailed the Royal Media Services` administration for their support

“I’m doing good, no symptoms and my family is fine. All my close contacts have been informed. Right now I’m in self-isolation,” Koinange said.

Jeff caught the virus after Stephen Letoo tested positive for the same, following a test in an unidentified hospital in Nairobi.

KDRTV understands that Letoo contracted the virus after gracing over a birthday party for his son, an event that reports indicate that was attended by numerous colleagues from Royal media services

Another lady who was in attendance and who exhibited COVID-19 symptoms has also tested positive for the virus

This prompted Letoo to take a test which turned out to be positive and him, together with other colleagues are now in self-isolation

A number of employees from Royal Media Services have also been tested for the virus and are now waiting for test results

Jeff disclosed his COVID-19 status hours after Citizen TV`s actor Charles Bukeko, popularly known as Papa Shirandula was buried in Busia after tested positive for COVID-19.