CORONAVIRUS: Kenyan Cases Rise by 16 To 262 With Two More Deaths

(KDRTV)-Kenya has reported 16 more positive cases of coronavirus, rising the number of total confirmed cases to 262 as of April 20.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number doubled after samples from 1, 015 were tested over the last 24 hours

The Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported that the country has also confirmed two more deaths from the dreadful coronavirus

The Health CS was giving a briefing on Sartuday where he reported that the new cases include 15 Kenyans and one foreigner

According to Mutahi Kagwe, the 16 new cases had no history of travel and that they are all not in quarantine facilities

The reports reveal that nine of the patients are from Nairobi, five are from Mombasa and one from Homa Bay county- the patients are aged between 23 and 84 years

The health CS has also confirmed that seven more patients have been discharged bringing that number of total recoveries to 60

Two more people have also succumbed to COVID-19 rise the number of deaths in the country to 13

Reports further reveal that out of the 246 coronavirus patients, eight are aged between zero and 14 years, 70 are between 15-29, while 164 is between 30-59 and 20 are over 60 years

The rise in the number of coronavirus patient intensifies are reports disclose that almost every estate of Nairobi has reported cases of coronavirus

The estates that have reported positive cases of coronavirus include the following: Kilimani, Karen, Kawangware, Pipeline, Utawala, Mlolongo, Eastleigh, Buru Buru, Tassia, Parklands, Dohnolm, Hurlingham, Madaraka and Ngara.