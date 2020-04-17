Coronavirus Cases In Tanzania Rise From 94 To 147

KDRTV has received reports that the positive coronavirus cases in Tanzania have risen from 94 to 147 as the World Health Organization (WHO) warns that Africa could be the next epicenter of the pandemic

The country`s health ministry issued a statement on Friday, April 17, report that all the new patients were Tanzanian nationals who ere either tested in mainland or Zanzibar island.

President Magufuli has since declared a three-day national prayer day as the country turned to God amid fears of coronavirus pandemic

So far, Tanzania has total positive cases of coronavirus at 147 and is now following Kenya who receded 246 as of April 17

The country has also so far, a recorded total of five deaths after one death was recorded today.

📹:Waziri wa Afya @umwalimu akitangaza kuongezeka kwa watu 53 wenye maambukizi ya Virusi vya #Corona, ambapo imepelekea jumla ya visa vya #Corona #Covid_19 kuwa 147 📺-ITV pic.twitter.com/bL5t16iQWV — Haki Ngowi (@Hakingowi) April 17, 2020

Tanzania has a total of 11 recovered patients

In his statement issued on Thursday, April 17, President Magufuli asked Tanzanians to converge in their respective denominations and pray for God to intervene in the current situation

“Fellow Tanzanians, following the coronavirus pandemic, I would like to request you to use three days starting April 17-19 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) to pray to God who has power over all things to save us from this disease. Let us all pray in our respective denominations and regions, he will listen,” he said.

TAARIFA YA MWENENDO WA UGONJWA WA CORONA (COVID-19) NCHINI Wizara inathibitisha ongezeko la wagongwa wapya 53 wenye maambukizi ya Virusi vya Corona (COVID-19). Wagonjwa wote ni watanzania na wanaendelea na matibabu chini ya uangalizi wa wataalam wa afya. pic.twitter.com/gqccLCaS8E — Wizara ya Afya Tanzania (@wizara_afyatz) April 17, 2020

During a time when many nations have closed schools travels, social conventions and churches, Magufuli contended that God is above everything

