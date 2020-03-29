Coronavirus: Kenyan Government Begins To Distribute Free Hand Sanitizers

(KDRTV)-The Kenyan government has started distributing hand sanitizers as part of is initiative to fight coronavirus

KDRTV understands that The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has partnered with several private and public sector players to donate 130, 000 liters of freehand sanitizer to enhance the battle against coronavirus

Read also: Positive Coronavirus Cases In Kenya Rise By 7 To 38

Reports reveal that the hand sanitizers have been packed into 500ml bottles and 20-liter containers for institutions such as health facilities, police stations, and market centers

“In less than two weeks, KPC, oil marketing companies and other players have produced over 130,000 litres of free hand sanitizers to benefit Kenya’s most vulnerable people. This will go a long way in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in the country,” said KPC Managing Director Macharia Irungu.

KDRTV understands that the free donation of hand sanitizers has been commenced by the government as part of the battle against the spread of coronavirus.

In President Uhuru Kenyatta`s letter dated March 18, 2020, seen by KDRTV, KPC had been tasked to produce alcohol-based sanitizers for free distribution to the public

Andrew Kamau, Principal Secretary for Petroleum said that the hand sanitizers whose production is being mandated by KPC would be distributed for free across the country

Those tasked to distribute the hand sanitizers include East African Breweries, Maersk Kenya and Bollore Logistics.

At the same time, KPC has pleaded with more State and non-state actors to back up the initiative as it targets to produce more sanitizers in the coming weeks.

KDRTV understands that so far, over 93, 000 liters of the free hand sanitizers have been sent to several counties including Kiambu, Nakuru, Kilifi, Murang`a, Mombasa, Makueni, Machakos, Siaya, Kajiado, Kwale and Nairobi

Read also: Coronavirus: Chinese City Reopens Partialy After Lockdown

So far, the number of confirmed positive cases of coronavirus stands at 38 after seven new cases were confirmed on Saturday.