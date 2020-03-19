Coronavirus; Media Council Issues Four Tough Orders

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has issued four tough orders in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In a press statement issued on Thursday March 19, 2020 and signed by Mr David Omwoyo- MCK issued media safety and practice advisories that will see journalist remain safe during this period.

“A Media Sector Emergency Response Team (MESERT) me and made recommendations to the office of the Government Spokesperson as regards media safety and practice in the ongoing Covid-19 crisis,” the statement read in part.

Top of the recommendations include the calling off of live press conferences- MCK asked all government and private agencies to do away with all live press conferences in order to comply with orders that were recently issued by the Ministry of Health.

MCK said that the move was critical and essential in the prevention of spreading of the virus amongst journalists.

The Media agency also said that it was in support of public communications- “we encourage media houses to cooperate with such arrangements for their safety in view of the risk of infections from crowded areas.”

MCK also asked the government to provide media houses with official content on coronavirus. This it stated should particularly be from the Ministry of Health and should be beyond advertisements so that the message is disseminated to the public.

It further asked the national government to provide protective gears to journalists so that they don’t risk their lives when covering the current epidemic.

Kenya reported its first case on Friday last week, since then the cases have increased to seven.