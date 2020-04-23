CORONAVIRUS: Still Long Way To Go, WHO Chief Warns

(KDRTV)-The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has warned that many African countries still have a long way to go concerning the battle against coronavirus

He noted that many citizens were getting weary with measures bestowed at preventing the deadly COVID-19 disease

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus while speaking on Wednesday said that many countries are still in their early stages if the coronavirus, however, some that had been affected earlier can now see their virus curve flattening

“Make no mistake: we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time”, he stated.

So far, the globe has reported more than 2.5 million positive cases of coronavirus with 160, 000 deaths

KDRTV understands that the pandemic in the Western country seem to be stable or declining, the trend in Africa is still escalating as well as in Central America, South America, and Eastern Europe, despite low case numbers

While speaking to the journalists, Tedros said that despite the fact that total lockdown and social distancing has helped to suppress the spread of the virus, the pandemic remains extremely dangerous

According to the WHO chief, many populations of the global population continues to be at risk and thus the virus outbreak may re-ignite

"One of the greatest dangers we face now is complacency. People in countries with stay-at-home orders are understandably frustrated with being confined to their homes for weeks on end", he said responding to the question posed by some citizens that they are tired of staying home.

However, the WHO chief said that the coronavirus would leave a healthier, safer and better-prepared world

Tedros also responded to claims that some Africans in some countries were being discriminated for instance those living in China