COVID-19: Kenya Record Zero Deaths, 105 New Cases

(KDRTV)-Kenya`s Ministry of Health  on Saturday, September 19, announced that 105 more people contracted the novel coronavirus as the national caseload jumps to 36, 829

The Ministry revealed that the new figures were registered after 2 868 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The cumulative test has now reached 514 484

According to the newsroom’s statement, Mutahi Kagwe said that all new patients are Kenyans made of 83 males and 22 females, while the youngest patient is a two-year-old, and the oldest is 95 years old.

The report indicates that 68 more people recovered; 68 were from the home-based care program, while 30 were from various health facilities. The total number of recoveries now stands at 23, 777

No deaths were reported on Sartuday; thus, the number of fatalities remained at 646

The Ministry has continued to ask Kenyans to continue respecting coronavirus containment measures imposed by the Ministry of Health.

The case was distributed as follows:

  1. Nairobi-33
  2. Busia-15
  3. Mombasa-15
  4. Bungoma-8
  5. Kiambu-4
  6. Nakuru-4
  7. Bomet-4
  8. Garissa-4
  9. Taita Taveta-4
  10. Kajiado-3
  11. Kakamega-3
  12. Kisumu-3
  13. Machakos-2
  14. Meru-2
  15. Kitui-2
  16. Trans Nzoia-2
  17. Murang`a- 1
  18. Nyeri-1
  19. Laikipia-1

The Ministry of Education has also announced that it will disclose reopening dates of learning institutions next week.

