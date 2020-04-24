Donald Trump Calls Uhuru Kenyatta To Help Battle Coronavirus

(KDRTV)-Reports have indicated that the US President Donald Trump has called his counterpart from Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta to afford his support to Kenya`s battle against the deadly coronavirus

Trump said he would remain in close contact with Uhuru as the number of positive cases in Kenya continued to escalate

According to reports by BBC, the US president to Uhuru that America would assist Kenya in the war against the virus that as of April 24 infected 336 people in Kenya.

So far, coronavirus has claimed the lives of 14 Kenyan nationals with 89 recoveries

President Donald Trump also had a chat with South Africa`s President Cyril Ramaphosa whose country was the one of the most hit by the pandemic in Africa

President Donald Trump also had a chat with South Africa`s President Cyril Ramaphosa whose country was the one of the most hit by the pandemic in Africa



According to President Donald Trump, the US stood with South Africa in the war against the global pandemic

On the other side, the US ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter had earlier said that most of the equipment used in Kenya to test the COVID-19 were donations from Trump`s administration

“The majority of all test equipment and trained staff to run the equipment in Kenya was a gift from the USA,” he said when responding to a question by a tweep.



The world has confirmed over 2.7 million positive cases of coronavirus with the US having the highest number of infections as the number of deaths