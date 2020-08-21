Fears As 48 Inmates, Staff Contracts Coronavirus in Kericho GK Prison

(KDRTV)-Fears have stormed Kericho GK prison after 48 staff and inmates tested positive for Coronavirus on Thursday

The cases were reported after 75 samples were tested form the facility during a mass testing exercise administered by the Kericho County Department

In his statement on Thursday, Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony announced that the mass testing was prompted by the surging coronavirus infections in the county

However, the county boss declared that 48 patients were in stable condition and that the Health Department has embarked on contact tracing

“Consequently, the Department of Health and the Prisons Management have put in place appropriate measures to curb the spread,” Chepkwony stated.

The county chief requested all residents with relatives and friends in the rehabilitation facility to remain calm as efforts are made to contain the pandemic in the facility

“Further, members of the public are cautioned not to visit the facility until further notice,” the governor asserted.

The governor also urged the residents to continue observing the health measures imposed by the Ministry of Health to halt the spread of the virus.

According to our correspondent in Nairobi, Kenya, there are high chances of coronavirus spreading in Kenyan police cells because many of them are not being fumigated and the fact that many detainees are kept in cells without respect to social distance

According to Mr. Chepkwony, 61 patients were being treated in various isolation center and 52 others were in home-based care.

So far, Kericho has reported 63 recoveries