Kenya Reports 426 New Coronavirus Infections, 10 Deaths

(KDRTV)-Kenya`s Ministry of Health on Thursday, August 20, announced that 426 more have contracted the novel coronavirus as the national tally jumps to 31, 441.

According to the MoH`s Chief Administrative Secretary, Mercy Mwangangi, out of the new COVID-19 patients, 417 are Kenyans while the remaining 9 are foreigners

The new figures were reported after 5158 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

239 of the new patients are male while while 187 are female and they are aged between 3-month-old and 87-year-old.

The Ministry of Health also announced that 257 patients have recovered from the respiratory disease; 195 people recovered from home-based care system while 62 recovered from various health facilities across the country

The total number of recoveries so far is 17,869.

Unfortunately, 10 more patients succumbed to the novel virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 516.

The new cases were distributed as follows:

1. Nairobi-132

2. Kajiado-63

3. Kericho-48

4. Kiambu- 24

5. Machakos-21

6. Migori-17

7. Mombasa-16

8. Kitui-13

9. Laikipia-13

10. Kisumu-13

11. Nakuru-13

12. Uasin Gishu-10

13. Tharaka Nithi-8

14. Nyeri-7

15. Busia-7

16. Makueni-6

17. Kilifi-4

18. Garissa-3

19. Nyandarua-3

20. Isiolo-2

21. Embu-2

22. Meru-1

23. Kirinyaga-1

24. kakamega-1

25. Baringo-1

26. Lamu

According to the Ministry of Health, the younger population should seek medical assistance should they fall ill.