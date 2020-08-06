Kenya Reports 8 Mores Deaths As National Tally Shoots To 24, 411

(KDRTV)-Kenya on Thursday, August 6, 2020, announced that 538 more people were infected with coronavirus as caseload shoots to 24, 411.

The new rise was reported after the Ministry of Health revealed that a total of 6195 samples were tested in the 24 hours

In a daily briefing, Health Ministry CAS Dr. Rashid Aman announced that 8 more patients succumbed to COVID-19 out of which six patients had underlying conditions

So far, the national tally on fatalities now stands at 399.

Out of the new patients, 516 are Kenyan nationals while 22 others are foreigners and are aged between 2 and 85 years

The CAS also announced that 514 more patients had recovered from the respiratory disease; 431 recovered from the home-based care system while 83 are from various health facilities across the country.

The total number of recoveries has now risen to 10, 444 after the country tested a total of 335, 318 samples.

Nairobi country continues to top the list of counties with higher coronavirus infections

The new cases were distributed as follows:

Nairobi- 277 Kiambu 22 Kajiado 55 Nakuru 25 Nyeri 20 Murang`a 15 Machakos 9 Busia 8 Mombasa 7 Migori 7 Mandera 6 Laikipia 6 Bomet 6

