Senator Hospitalized After Grisly Accident On Mombasa-Nairobi Highway

(KDRTV)-Kilifi nominated Senator Priscilla Zawadi Kitswao was discharged from Machakos Level 5 hospital on Thursday, August 6, 2020, after involving in a grisly accident on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway

Makueni county commander Joseph Ole Naipeiyen validated the incident saying that the Senator`s vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with oncoming vehicle at Malili area

Zawadi was en route to Mombasa when the collision occurred around 5 p.m

The health officials at the Machakos hospital said that the senator was in a stable condition after the incident

The traffic police boss urged motorists to observe cautions while driving along the busy highway and observe rules and speed limits

Statistics by the National Transport and Safety (NTSA), at least 1, 022 people had died in road accidents since the beginning of the year 2020

However, this was slightly less than the previous year where 1, 058 people died on road accidents