Senate Demands Audit Over Expenditure Of COVID-19 Funds In All 47 Counties

(KDRTV)-The Senate Ad Hoc Committee on the COVID-19 has asked compelled auditor general Nancy Gathungu to convey a special audit on how the 47 county government have spent funds proffered to battle the novel coronavirus

KDRTV understands that the audit is presumed to be completed in the next month and it is supposed to cover the period from March 13, 2020, when the wave of coronavirus started emerging in the country, to July 31, 2020.

Ms Gathungu has also been restrained to evaluate among other things, the total amount of funds received by the county Governments, specific to coronavirus activities and also which bank accounts the funds were deposited by the National Government

The Senate also wishes to ”establish whether financial and non-financial reports on funds from the National Government specific to COVID-19 were produced every month.”

The Auditor-General is also directed to establish where the funds were used according to training plans, procurement plans, and work plans

The senate thus is expecting the Auditor General to report back issues on irregularities and mismanagement of the funds.

KDRTV recognizes that the Auditor General has up to September 4, 2020, to complete the special audit and report back to the Senate

”We request that the response be sent by email on the address to be received on or before Friday, 4th September 2020 at 5.00 pm,” reads a letter to the Auditor General signed by Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye.

The committee is obliged to oversight actions and to review measures imposed by the county and national governments to battle the spread of coronavirus