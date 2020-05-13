Lesotho Last African Country To Confirm First Coronavirus Case

(KDRTV)-Lesotho is that last African country to confirm first case of coronavirus

The Kingdom is surrounded by South Africa which has so far recorded 11, 350 positive cases of coronavirus which causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease

According to the kingdom`s health ministry, the first one case was confirmed after samples from 81 travelers from South Africa and Saudi Arabia

For the last several weeks, there have been criticism how Lesotho managed to stay away from the disease despite the fact that there are frequent movement between the Kingdom and South Africa

Again, KDRTV understands that hundreds of Basotho work in South Africa

Reportedly, the borders were closed when South Africa imposed a total lock-down, however essential workers were permitted to move back and forth

We also confirmed reports that a few weeks ago, Lesotho`s Minister of Finance during an interview with South Africa s EyeWitness News urged Basotho in South Africa to avoid coming home since the could carry with them the deadly virus.

KDRTV understands that Lesotho is having a fragile health system and that the outbreak of virus in the country can result in a big crisis

Since the Kingdom dont have necessary resources to test for COVID-19, samples are being sent to South Africa`s National Institute for Communicable diseases (NICD)

Thus, Lesotho is faced with hard times of detecting the virus and even combating the spread of the novel coronavirus