Namanga Danger Zone For Coronavirus, Says Govn`t!

(KDRTV)-Kenyan government has listed Namanga in Kajiado county as a high-risk zone for coronavirus after 25 cross-border truck drivers tested positive for the virus

According to the Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman, 23 of them are Tanzanian nationals, 1 is Ugandan while the other one is a Rwandese national

“We have now classified Namanga as high risk based on Covid-19 positive cases detected at border crossing points,” he said adding that those who tested positive for the virus have been sent back home.

Namanga town is situated in Kenyan-Tanzanian border

In Kenya, the town lies in Kajiado county while in Tanzania it is in the Longido district

“Yesterday (Tuesday), we informed you about a team that went to Kajiado to ascertain the measures we needed to put in place to curtail cross border transmission of the disease. Arising from that visit, I want to report that the mobile testing lab that will be deployed at Namanga border post shall be ready within a week,” Dr. Aman said.

Dr. Aman hinted that the members of East Africa Community are considering to set up a mobile testing lab to run COVID-19 tests for cross-border truck drivers

According to our sources, Kenya is expecting to get two lab facilities from the EAC.

KDRTV understands that on Wednesday, the ministry of health announced that the country reported 22 more positive cases of coronavirus

On other reports, American embassy in Tanzania has raised alarm over the steady rise of positive cases of coronavirus in the country