(KDRTV)-The State of New York in the US has reported the highest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths on Tuesday- announced Governor Andrew Cuono

The state recorded 731 deaths bringing the total number of deaths in New York to 5, 489 with 138, 836 infections

Read also: COVID-19: Numbers Rise to 172 But There is Hope, Big Hope

Thus, the scrunity ofhow the state is handling the cornavirus issues has deepened after Governor announced the highest death toll

Many questions were raised over the actions of the authorities for vulnerable people after an infected inmate at Rikers jail died

KDRTV understands that Michael Tyson, 53, died waiting for a hearing over a non-criminal offfense

Reports from New York reveals that as per Monday, 286 inmates and 331 staffers in New York city`s jails have contracted the dreaful coronavirus

Reports also have it that the contractio of the virus at the New York is the worst so far in the correctional facilities throughout the US.

New York is the leading state in the US interms of the highest infections and the death toll across the country

The state reported the hihest single-day coronavirus deaths after the state recorded two days of fallen numbers of deaths

Read also: CS Mutahi Kagwe: The Situation is Going to Get Worse

The governor thus warned that the state should continue to obesrve the ehalth guidlines to contain the spread of the coronavirus- he told them to stay indoors and to observe social distancing