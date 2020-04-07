CS Mutahi Kagwe: The Situation is Going to Get Worse

(KDRTV) – Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has now warned that Kenyans should prepare for one of the worst situations that the country has faced in recent times.

While addressing journalists from Afya House on Tuesday, the CS said that all the measures that have been taken by the government to fight COVID-19 may not be enough to contain the virus.

“We must prepare ourselves to face an insurmountable situation…We are akin to a boat that is sailing towards a massive storm and we must brace ourselves and be ready mentally to face a situation that we have not faced before,” he said.

“We must prepare ourselves to face an insurmountable situation…We are akin to a boat that is sailing towards a massive storm and we must brace ourselves and be ready mentally to face a situation that we have not faced before.” ~CS Mutahi Kagwe pic.twitter.com/mRG856ijHI — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 7, 2020

Kenya has now confirmed 172 cases of the dreaded COVID-19 virus. Despite these huge numbers, there was a ray of hope after three more people tested negative for the virus.

CS Kagwe: 3 patients have been released from our facilities having turned negative. 14 people have tested positive bringing the total number of cases to 172. 12 are Kenyans while 2 are foreign nationals. 4 are from quarantine facilities while 10 were picked by surveillance team pic.twitter.com/fvdYid2XzA — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 7, 2020

Kagwe CS asked Kenyans to bear with the inconveniences caused by the cessation of four counties.

On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta restricted travel in and out of Nairobi Metropolitan region. Three coastal counties; Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale have also been affected.’

Read Also: Uhuru: Indiscipline May Force Me to Order for a Lockdown

The CS justified this move after two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Mandera County on Tuesday,

“The two reported cases in Mandera had traveled from Mombasa. That explains why a decision was taken by the President to close some of the areas we feel people moving into and out of are causing further spread of the virus,” he explained.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases