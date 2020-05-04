Health
President Uhuru To Fire Four Cabinet Secretaries in Looming Reshuffle
KDRTV has received reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta could send home four Cabinet Secretaries in the simmering reshuffle.
Some sources allege that two of the Cabinet secretaries facing the axes are aligned to Deputy President William Ruto while the remaining two are allied to him (the president)
The reports also intimate that a powerful Cabinet Secretary will be demoted to a lesser ministry in the looming reorganization of the cabinet
According to reports by Daily Nation, the changes were initiated in series of meetings hosted in homes of various prominent persons in Nairobi`s Karen estate
The people who allegedly attended the meeting include ODM leader Raila Odinga, his Kanu counterpart Gideon Moi, and Cotu secretary-general Francis Atwoli. Others are former Funyula MP Paul Otuoma and Siaya Senator James Orengo.
The Tiaty MP William Kamket who is a close ally of Senator Moi told Daily Nation that the reorganization could surface in anyway anytime
“Between William Ruto and Raila Odinga, who supports President Kenyatta? Between Gideon Moi and William Ruto, who supports the President’s agenda? The answer is clear, these two leaders are not meant to be just choir members in this government when some people viciously attack it,” said Kamket.
“The President has been quiet when they make noise, attack him and now it is time to act. He has waited for them to make true their threats and to walk out but they are hesitant. It is now time to kick them out, and it will happen very soon,” he added.