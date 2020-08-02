Samburu County Government Faults MoH For ‘Fake’ COVID-19 Reports

(KDRTV)-Samburu County government has censured the Ministry of Health`s report that Samburu had recorded 1 case of coronavirus on Sartuday.

According to the country governor Moses Lenolkulal who was speaking at Samburu County Referral Hospital in Maralal Town announced that there is no coronavirus case in the county and thus inspired the residents that there is no need to panic

He said that the single case that was announced by the Ministry of Health did not originate from Samburu but from Forole in Marsabit County.

Read also: UoN Sociology Lecturer Ken Ouko Succumbs To COVID-19

“The case is not actually from Samburu, it is not among the samples that we sent to Nairobi, from reliable sources the contact has been traced to Forole in Marsabit and there is no cause for alarm’” he said.

Consequently, the governor urged the national COVID-19 command center to handle samples adequately so that no groundless fear is raised

He further stated that county government has emphasized measures to deal with COVID-19 situation in the county

“We have procured five ICU beds fully equipped with ventilators and two hundred and fifty isolation beds. Our isolation centers are up and running we just need to strengthen a few logistical issues,” he said.

According to the county boss, three ambulances have also been booked to handle COVID-19 cases in the county.

“They will be stationed in Samburu North and Samburu East for purposes of referral in the event we get a COVID-19 cases to our ICU center which is here at our headquarters in Maralal,” he said.

Read also: Brazil`s First Lady Contracts Coronavirus Weeks After Husband

KDRTV understands that the county had sent 200 to 300 samples to laboratories in Nairobi to be tested for the coronavirus since March when the virus was first reported in the country.