UoN Sociology Lecturer Ken Ouko Succumbs To COVID-19

(KDRTV)-The University of Nairobi (UoN) socially and psychology lecturer Dr. Ken Ouko has succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday, August 1, while being treated at the Aga Khan Hospital

The university communication director John Orindi confirmed that the famous lecturer Ouko succumbed to novel coronavirus

The lecturer has since been eulogized by close friends on social media

“Dr. Ken Ouko! An incredible university don! Made psychology and sociology sound so simple and practical! It is so sad that Covid-19 has cut your life short! I watched you just a few days ago on KTN,” ODM official Norman Magaya tweeted. “Waking up to the devastating news that my big brother Dr. Ken Ouko who was a lecturer at the UoN has gone to be with the Lord. A very sad day for the larger family,” William Odek posted on Facebook.

The lecturer was also a TV panelist who advised TVs on relationship and family matter after he specialized in Deviance and Family

KDRTV understands that by Friday, July 24, 14 coronavirus cases had been registered in UoN.

The Institution`s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Stephen Kiama announced that out of 14, 10 are staff and the remaining 4 are their dependants. By then, 4 deaths had also been recorded.

Consequently, Kiama postponed the reopening of the University with Education CS George Magoha later declaring that all universities and colleges would remain closed until January 2020.

“All Teachers Training Colleges (TTCs), Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETs) and Universities will reopen for face-to-face sessions in January 2021. “A robust multi-sectoral approach will be employed to step up preparedness for reopening in compliance with MOH protocols on mitigating the Covid-19 effects,” Magoha announced.

KDRTV also recognizes that as of July 31, Kenya had reported 20, 636 coronavirus cases, 8, 165 recoveries and 341 fatalities