Scare As India’s Deadly Variant Is Detected In Kenya

The Health Ministry on May 5 announced that the deadly Covid-19 variant from India has been detected in Kenya.

According to Health DG Patrick Amoth, five cases have been picked on arrivals in the country which happened before the government banned flights from India last week.

“Yes, this variant has been picked in Kenya, and because of global connectivity, it is just a question of time. You cannot be able to put barriers to prevent a virus from accessing your territory,” said Dr. Amoth.

The deadly variant, which is believed to be 15 times more deadly, has wreaked havoc killing hundreds of thousands in India where the infection rate has hit close to 500,000 in 24 hours.

The variant was also detected in Uganda last week. The virus was detected on Ugandan who was returning to the country from India after a visit.

“Yes, we have got one individual who has that variant,” Pontiano Kaleebu, head of the government-run Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) told Reuters on Friday.

489 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 4,426 tested in the last 24 hours in Kenya.

As of today, a total of 900,459 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide.  Of these 524,720 are aged 58 years and above plus others, Health workers, 159,308, Teachers 140,354, while Security Officers 76,077.

