Schools Likely To Reopen In June, National Exams On – CS Magoha

(KDRTV)-Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. Goerge Magoha during a presser on Sunday said that the government had chosen to extend the nationwide cessation by one more month

The Education CS was addressing the Nation from Afya House during daily COVID-19 briefing hence indicated that the schools which were beforehand set to reopen on May 4, could now recommence operations in June

However, Prof. Magoha insisted that the national examinations were still on reemphasizing that other resolution on the contrary would depend on the governments powers to control the spread of the deadly virus

Magoha further added that when the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary education (KCSE) will be finally administered, learners will be afforded opportunity to recover the time lost during the coronavirus breakout

“For the past four weeks or so, the children have been on normal vocation; an activity that will end on May 4. In the interest of the safety and lives of our children, the government has decided to extend school closure for one month effective from the date of opening,” he said. “During the intervening period, there will be many interventions that will depend on how the government is able to control this disease. I want to emphasize that whenever the examination is going to be administered, every Kenyan child will have been given the opportunity to cover whatever time that is lost before the said examination is administered.”

Prof. Magoha further added that: “At this point, the government has not decided to postpone both the KCPE and KCSE. Let our children enjoy the last week on holiday, and then start the one month that has been added to them.”

The government has urged pupils and students to get learning material in the various online platforms to continue studying at home.