Kenya Confirms 12 New Cases Of Coronavirus, Tally Now 355

(KDRTV)-Kenya has confirmed 12 new cases of coronavirus as tally now jumps to 355 – reported the Ministry Of Health (MOH)

The MOH`s Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman during a press interview on Sunday said that eight of the new patients are from Nairobi and four from Mombasa

“All the 12 are Kenyans but three have a recent travel to Somalia,” said Dr. Aman.

In Nairobi, the cases were confirmed as follows: Umoja-1, South B-1, Kasarani-1, Eastleigh-1, Dandora-1, Karen-1, and Kibra-2

The four new COVID-19 patients in Mombasa were as follows: Mvita-Bondeni-1, Mishomoroni-1, Barsheba-1, and Mvita Kuze-1

The new COVID-19 patient is aged between 14 and 60 years

However, the Health CAS announced that the number of recoveries jumped to 106 after 8 more patients were discharged

KDRTV understands that the number of deaths still remains 14

On the same note, the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus has announced commanded that the testing of all truck drivers be done at all border crossing points to ascertain their COVID-19 status

The committee also urged the county government to train more of the health workers on how to tackle the coronavirus and that they should use the already trained coronavirus health workers as the trainers

At the same time, KDRTV confirmed that reports that the Ministry of Health is going to collaborate with the country governments to identify COVID-19 isolation facilities at the county Level 4 and 6 facilities