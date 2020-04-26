All Coronavirus Patients In Chinese Wahun City Have Recovered

(KDRTV)-Reports indicate that all the coronavirus patients in the Chinese Wahun city which was the epicenter of the virus have recovered- Chinese Health Authorities told reporters on Sunday

Previous reports hinted that the coronavirus could have originated from a seafood market in Wahun city in December before spreading quickly in the whole world.

According to Reuters tally, about 2.83 million people have contracted the virus globally and 197, 872 have died

“The latest news is that by April 26, the number of new coronavirus patients in Wuhan was at zero, thanks to the joint efforts of Wuhan and medical staff from around the country,” National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said at a briefing.

The Wahun city had reported 46, 452 positive cases of coronavirus which is 56% of the national total. It reported 3, 869 fatalities, or 84 % of China`s total

The Chinese authorities then imposed a lockdown in Wahun city and the entire Hubei province- this was near the end of January with the road, rail, and air transport halted.

The lockdown in the city and entire Wahun city lasted for two months and started to reopen partially

However, the city is still testing residents regularly despite the relaxing of the stringent restrictions

The Chinese COVID-19 focus has now been shifted to the province of Heilongjiang, which has reported large number of imported coronavirus cases entering from Russia

China has not recorded any COVID-29 death for 12 consecutive days now, however it had earlier reported 11 new positive cases of coronavirus on the mainland on April 25.